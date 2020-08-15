New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Bollywood's chirpy beauty Sara Ali Khan on Saturday wished her fans on the occasion of 74th Independence Day with a tri-coloured childhood picture.

The Pataudi scion who is quite popular on Instagram took to the platform to share the picture and expressed her love for India.

The picture which had a tricolor background features little Sara wearing a white coloured kurta-pajama and a matching scarf along with it.

Raising the cuteness factor of the picture, Sara is seen donning a shy smile in the picture.

"Happy Independence Day #merabharatmahan #proudtobeindian #jaihind," she wrote in the caption.

India on Saturday celebrated its 74th Independence Day in a relatively muted manner in terms of participation of people in view of the COVID-19 crisis. (ANI)

