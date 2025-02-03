Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], February 3 (ANI): Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan recently paid a sacred visit to the Baba Baidyanath Temple in Jharkhand.

On Monday, she took to Instagram and shared her pictures from the temple premises. In the images, Sara could be seen donning a white kurta that she paired with a colourful phulkari dupatta. She was accompanied by her close friend, Sara Vaisoha.

"Jai Baba Baidyanath (folded hands emoji)," Sara captioned the post.

Sara's love for religious places is quite well-known. Her Instagram feed is filled with her visuals of offering prayers at temples, mosques, churches and gurudwaras.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was recently seen in 'Sky Force', a film directed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur. The movie stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role, along with debutant Veer Pahariya.

In the coming months, the audience will see Sara sharing screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur in 'Metro...In Dino'. Helmed by Anurag Basu, the anthology film also stars Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles.

Sharing more details about the film, Basu, in a press note shared by the film's team, had earlier said, "Metro In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while since I am working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again who has always been like a pillar to me!"

"The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them. As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn't be happier to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has added life to the characters and story with his work," he added. (ANI)

