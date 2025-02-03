Start-studded and full of unforgettable moments, the 67th Annual Grammy Awards had it all—from epic performances to raising funds for wildfire relief in Southern California on February 3. Hosted by Trevor Noah for the fifth consecutive year, the night was a celebration of musical talent and humanitarian spirit. Beyoncé made history, becoming the most-nominated artist ever with 11 nods, and taking home Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter. Kendrick Lamar ruled the evening, bagging multiple awards, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Rap Performance for Not Like Us. Charli XCX and Post Malone each had eight nominations, while Billie Eilish wasn’t far behind with seven. The ceremony also honoured California’s wildfire first responders, bringing attention to their courage in the face of tragedy. Grammys 2025: From Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Red Carpet Moment to Sabrina Carpenter’s Grammy Glory, Top Highlights From the Award Ceremony.

Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and Charli XCX followed with seven nominations each, while Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, and Chappelle Roan earned six. Check out the full list here.

Grammys 2025 – List of Winners

Best Country Album – Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé

Best New Artist – Chappelle Roan

Best Latin Pop Album – Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, Shakira

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance – Die With A Smile, Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga

Record of the Year – Not Like Us, Kendrick Lamar

Song of the Year – Not Like Us, Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap Album – Alligator Bites Never Heal, Doechii

Best Pop Vocal Album – Short and Sweet, Sabrina Carpenter

Album of the Year – Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé

From the re-telecast show:

Best Pop Solo Performance – Espresso, Sabrina Carpenter

Best Dance/Electronic Recording – Neverender, Justice and Tame Impala

Best Pop Dance Recording – Von Dutch, Charli XCX

Best Rap Song – Not Like Us, Kendrick Lamar (songwriter: Kendrick Lamar)

Best Rap Performance – Not Like Us, Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance – 3, Rapsody featuring Erykah Badu

Best R&B Performance – Made For Me (Live on BET), Muni Long

Best R&B Album – 11:11 (Deluxe), Chris Brown

Best Rock Performance – Now and Then, The Beatles

Best Rock Album – Hackney Diamonds, The Rolling Stones

Best Traditional R&B Performance – That’s You, Lucky Daye

Best R&B Song – Saturn, SZA (songwriters: Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solana Rowe, Jared Solomon, Scott Zhang)

Best Progressive R&B Album – Why Lawd?, NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knowledge)

Best Remixed Recording – Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix), FNZ and Mark Ronson (remixers: Sabrina Carpenter)

Best Americana Performance – American Dreaming, Sierra Ferrell

Best American Roots Song – American Dreaming, Sierra Ferrell and Melody Walker (songwriters)

Best Dance Electronic Album – BRAT, Charli XCX

Best Americana Album – Trail of Flowers, Sierra Ferrell

Best Bluegrass Album – Live Vol. 1, Billy Strings GRAMMYs 2025: Jennifer Lopez Presents Shakira With Best Latin Pop Album Award; Colombian Singer Dedicates Her Win to Immigrants in the US (Watch Video).

The Grammys 2025

The night honoured legendary artists and celebrated their immense contributions to the music world, showcasing a blend of iconic stars and exciting new talent. It was a truly unforgettable evening, filled with remarkable wins and performances.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2025 04:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).