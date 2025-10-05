New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): Bollywood star siblings and actors Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan turned showstoppers for designer Abhinav Mishra, turning the runway into a spectacular couture showcase in the capital.

As the designer launched his latest collection 'The Shrine', paying homage to carved pillars, mirrored walls and fading frescoes, Sara and Ibrahim brought their playful equation, adding a refreshing spark of camaraderie that had all the attention.

For the show, Ibrahim Ali Khan chose a regal sherwani in earthy gold katan silk, intricately embroidered with mirror work, resham and zari. The ensemble with the 'Sarzameen' star's poised walk and understated charm reflected a princely aura.

On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan closed the show in a royal ensemble in similar shades of rusty orange, hand-embroidered with Abhinav Mishra's signature mirror work, sequins, zari and resham, further finished off with shimmering crystal fringes.

Further in the show, the designer brought to the front a couture collection that was "celebratory, versatile, and deeply rooted in storytelling, a living homage to India's cultural spirit and artisanal excellence."

With prints expanding to watercolour washes, abstract interpretations, geometric repeats, and floral sketches, the collection saw embellishments layering richness into the outfits with pearl, sequin dori and kirkiri embroidery. Mishra's signature mirror work and gota took centrestage, glistening across bridal lehengas, flowing anarkaliis and contemporary separates.

On top of it, Ibrahim and Sara walked together for the very first time, offering an insight into their natural chemistry as they set the perfect tone for the show.

The show was held across the lush gardens of Sanskriti Greens in Chattarpur, Delhi, on Saturday, October 4. (ANI)

