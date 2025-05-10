Los Angeles, May 10 (PTI) Hollywood actors Scarlett Johansson and Miles Teller are set to star in "Paper Tiger".

Written and directed by James Gray, the film also stars Adam Driver.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan's X Mystery: Bollywood Legend Is Putting Out Daily Empty Posts With Only T-Numbers; Puzzled Netizens React With Funny Memes and Jokes!.

Johansson and Teller are replacing Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong, who had to exit the project due to some other commitments, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The film follows the story of two brothers who pursue the American Dream, only to become entangled in a scheme that turns out to be too good to be true.

Also Read | 'The Royals': Nora Fatehi Sizzles in Gold Bikini in Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar's Netflix Series; Leaked Video and Pics Go Viral!.

As they try to navigate their way through an ever-more dangerous world of corruption and violence, they find themselves and their family brutally terrorized by the Russian "Mafiya". Their bond begins to fray, and betrayal, once utterly unthinkable, now becomes all too possible.

The production is expected to begin next month in New Jersey.

"Paper Tiger" is produced by Rodrigo Teixeira under RT Features and Anthony Katagas under AK Productions alongside Raffaella Leone, Gary Farkas, Marco Perego, Carlo Salem, and Andrea Bucko.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)