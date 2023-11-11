Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 (ANI): Actor Arjun Kapoor on Saturday dropped a heartfelt birthday wish for his father and producer Boney Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun wrote, "Happy birthday Dad Hope u always get all the happiness & goodness that u have always spread back in ur life in every which way. Stay young always & forever !! love u [?]."

Also Read | Game Changer: Ram Charan-Kiara Advani's First Single 'Jaragandi' Release Date Postponed Due to This Reason, Read Official Statement.

He also dropped a picture of himself with his dad.

In May 2023, Arjun went on his first-ever trip with his father.

Also Read | The Killer Full Movie in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Michael Fassbender, Arliss Howard's Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

The duo went to Europe and bonded over Hans Zimmer's concert together.

Sharing details about the trip, Arjun said, "Watching Hans Zimmer's performance live is a dream come true for me. It was emotional, inspiring and incredible. He is one of the most talented human beings to have ever walked on the face of earth and it was an honour to witness his genius at Frankfurt up close and personal. I have always been a huge fan of his music. I mean his body of work is diverse and exceptional."

He added, "I have been mesmerised by his brilliance in films like The Lion King, Gladiator, The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Man of Steel, Interstellar among others and I'm glad I got an opportunity to experience his concert."

The trip will definitely hold a special place in Arjun's heart.

"What makes this trip even more special for me is because this is my first trip with just my dad. We have never travelled together and it was amazing to chill with him and talk to him and enjoy the evening. He is also a fan of Hans Zimmer and thoroughly enjoyed the show. We made a plan to make this happen and I'm glad it panned out perfect," he shared.

Before tying the knot with late actress Sridevi, Boney Kapoor was married to Mona Kapoor with whom he has two children - Anshula and Arjun Kapoor. Mona Kapoor died due to cancer in 2012. Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are Boney Kapoor's daughters with actress Sridevi, who died in 2018 in Dubai where she went to attend a family function. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)