Mumbai (Maharashtra), July 6 (ANI): Looks like Sara Ali Khan is too fond of Ranveer Singh and his fashion sense! Otherwise, why would she post twice within a few hours to wish him on his birthday?

Call it fashion or a get-up to support the Pride parade, but Sara sure knows how to shine in a rainbow-themed outfit! Sara took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of herself dressed in a colourful, eccentric fur coat that she layered upon a colourful pair of printed trousers and top along with a hat depicting the same colour scheme and wrote, "I know these ladies are judging me but this one's for you. Happy Birthday again style icon @Ranveersingh".

Although Ranveer hasn't responded to the photo yet, it sure looks like Sara had quite a time wearing this questionable yet fashionable outfit!

Earlier in the day, Sara posted a montage of pictures of herself with the birthday boy and wrote, "From our selfie to our last, Happiest birthday to my ultimate favourite #styleicon #fashionfavourite #supremestar #number1 Bollywood's King Its @ranveersingh"

Sara and Ranveer are known to share a great camaraderie. The two were co-stars in Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Simba'.

On Wednesday, Ranveer Singh turned 37. He is currently in the US with his wife Deepika to celebrate his birthday.

On the work front, the 'Lootera' actor will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's comedy flick 'Cirkus' with Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde and in Karan Johar's next romantic film 'Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani' with Alia Bhatt.

On the other hand, Sara was last seen in the film 'Atrangi Re' opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She has a couple of movies in her kitty. Sara will be seen sharing screen space with Vikrant Massey in 'Gaslight'. The film is being directed by Pawan Kriplani who earlier helmed 'Bhoot Police' and is bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani. She has also recently finished shooting for an untitled project alongside Vicky Kaushal. (ANI)

