Washington [US], April 16 (ANI): Veteran Hollywood actor Liz Sheridan, who was best known for her portrayal of Jerry Seinfeld's mother on 'Seinfeld', has passed away. She was 93 when she breathed her last.

As per People magazine, the news of her demise was confirmed by Sheridan's long-time friend and representative Amanda Hendon who shared that she died of natural causes in her sleep in New York City.

The late star was near her daughter, Stephanie, when she "passed peacefully in her sleep," Hendon said.

The outlet also obtained a statement that read, "Elizabeth Ann Sheridan aka Liz Sheridan died peacefully in her sleep from natural causes at 2:30 a.m. Friday, April 15th, 2022 just five days after her 93rd birthday. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law."

Following her death, Jerry posted a picture of him with her on the 'Seinfeld' set from back in the day. In his tweet, the comedian wrote, "Liz was always the sweetest, nicest TV mom a son could wish for. Every time she came on our show it was the cosiest feeling for me. So lucky to have known her."

Born on April 10, 1929, in Rye, New York, Sheridan brilliantly portrayed Helen on 'Seinfeld' for the show's entire run from 1990 to 1998. She was the only non-central character who played during the full run. In addition to that, she also played the eccentric neighbour, Mrs Ochmonek, on 'ALF'.

A longtime dancer, Sheridan was also an accomplished Broadway actor, who appeared in 12 productions on the Great White Way, including 'Happy End' with Meryl Streep.

She famously dated James Dean and even wrote a book about it called 'Dizzy and Jimmy'. They had a super passionate affair and the book is being turned into a feature film, as per TMZ.

Sheridan's passing comes shortly after the death of another former 'Seinfeld' star. On April 2, Estelle Harris, who played Jason Alexander's character's mother in the series, also died at age 93. (ANI)

