New York [US], October 25 (ANI): Singer-actor Selena Gomez treated her fans to a new video once again.

Gomez released a new song titled "In The Dark," along with its official music video, earlier this week. The track is part of the 'Nobody Wants This Season 2: The Soundtrack,' which also features artists like Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves, and FINNEAS, according to PEOPLE.

In the video, directed by Luke Orlando, Gomez is seen wearing an all-black outfit as she walks through large, open spaces, singing about love and acceptance in difficult times.

She sings, "And I'll be there when you lose yourself / To remind you of who you are / And I'll be there like nobody else / You're still beautiful in the dark."

After releasing the video, Gomez shared a short clip on Instagram, writing, "'In The Dark' is out now. This is just a little nostalgia droplet and I hope you love it. "

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DQIz083kScG/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The song comes after her collaborative album 'I Said I Loved You First' with her husband, Benny Blanco. That album, released earlier this year, was described as a reflection of their love story, from meeting each other to falling in love and dreaming of their future together.

The soundtrack of 'Nobody Wants This Season 2' includes 19 songs by several artists.

Season 2 of Nobody Wants This is currently streaming, along with its full soundtrack. (ANI)

