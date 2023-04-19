Los Angeles [US], April 18 (ANI): Filmmaker Aziz Ansari is all set to come up with a new feature film titled 'Good Fortune' and it will star Seth Rogen and Keanu Reeves.

Ansari will write and direct Good Fortune, in which he will star with Rogen and Reeves, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Lionsgate is behind the comedy, which will begin filming next month in Los Angeles, with plot details being kept under wraps.

Anthony Katagas (Armageddon Time, Amsterdam), Alan Yang (Loot, Master of None), and Ansari will produce. Brady Fujikawa and Jon Humphrey will oversee for the studio.

Motion Picture Group head Joe Drake said, "We have indeed found good fortune with this film. We love the script and believe strongly in Aziz as both a performer and a director. And when you add in Seth and Keanu - two incredible world-class talents -- toplining alongside Aziz, this has the potential to be a very special film for us. We moved quickly to land this project once it was available."

Last year, Ansari was set to make his feature directorial debut on the Searchlight project Being Mortal, but production was suspended after an investigation was started into an on-set complaint of inappropriate behavior involving actor Bill Murray. (ANI)

