Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 (ANI): Bollywood singer Shaan has joined forces with celebrated lyricist Faaiz Anwar for his latest single titled 'Mujh Pe Hua Hai Jo Karam.'

Composed by Gianysh Toolsee, the melodious song marks the first-ever collaboration between Shaan and Anwar, promising the magic of "90s melodies."

The music video is directed by Fenil Seta and Mihir Karkarkey.

According to the press release, the song is said to differ from the current releases, boasting a hummable tune with beautiful contemporary arrangements. Beginning softly, it gradually builds into a captivating rhythm.

Shaan, who evokes memories of the early 2000s period with his captivating vocals, opened up about working on the song and collaborating with the veteran lyricist.

"It was a truly special experience, not only because the melody is beautifully evocative, but also because it marks my first collaboration with the legendary Faaiz Anwar. His lyrics have a timeless quality, and bringing them to life through this song has been a privilege. I hope the listeners feel the same emotion we felt while creating it," the singer said in a statement, as per the press release.

Anwar, best known for his work with legends such as RD Burman, Anu Malik, Nadeem-Shravan, Sajid-Wajid, and others, also expressed gratitude towards composer Gianysh Toolsee.

"I appreciate Gianysh Ji for composing such a uniquely styled melody, which would be remembered for years. I had worked with Shaan before, but for some reason, those songs didn't release. Hence, this song marks our first collaboration. He has sung this song with all his heart. I am sure music lovers will lap it up big time," he added.

Describing it as a "dream come true" for his first major composition, Anwar hoped that listeners would love the "melody with old charm."

The music video of 'Mujh Pe Hua Hai Jo Karam,' which features Daksh Puri and Mansi Sehgal, has been released across major streaming platforms and YouTube. (ANI)

