Los Angeles, Jul 18 (PTI) "Big Little Lies" star Shailene Woodley has revealed that she got engaged to her boyfriend Aaron Rodgers months before they actually made a public announcement.

Woodley had confirmed her engagement to Rodgers in February this year during her appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon".

Her revelation came two weeks after Rodgers announced that he was engaged during his NFL MVP acceptance speech.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Woodley explained why they decided to keep their engagement a secret.

"When we announced that we were engaged, we wanted to do that only because we didn't want someone else to do it before we did," the 29-year-old actor said.

"And we didn't do it for months and months after we had become engaged, but the reaction to it was really a lot, and so we were like, 'Let's just politely decline (to talk about the relationship) for a little while and live in our little bubble'," she added.

In June this year, Woodley had told Shape magazine for a cover interview that she connected with Rodgers during the coronavirus pandemic-forced lockdown last year and quickly built a bond unlike any other.

"Starting a relationship where you immediately move in with someone — because it's a pandemic and you can't just get on a plane and go back and forth on weekends — taught us a lot about each other very quickly.

"We jumped in headfirst and got some of the sticky bits out of the way early," Woodley had said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)