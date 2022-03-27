Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 (ANI): Before hitting the big screens with her Bollywood debut 'Bedhadak', Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor marked her ramp debut at the star-studded Lakme Fashion Show.

Shanaya turned showstopper for ace designer Manish Malhotra's show, along with 'Gehraiyaan' actor Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Also Read | Quentin Tarantino Birthday Special: From Pulp Fiction to Django Unchained, QT's 5 Best Cameos Ranked!.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shanaya posted pictures of herself from the glamorous event on Saturday.

She wore a fitted gown with cut-out detailing and sequin-work, sparkling in shades of blue, black and purple.

Also Read | Mariah Carey Birthday: Whistle Worthy Red Carpet Appearances by the ‘Queen of Christmas’ (View Pics).

Siddhant flaunted a long coat featuring geometric designs, paired with pants in matching shades of black and purple.

Friends, fans and members of the film fraternity flooded the post with likes and comments.

"Wow Bella hadid," Suhana Khan wrote.

"baby girl," Ananya Panday added.

Sanjay Kapoor and Manish Malhotra dropped heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, Shanaya's upcoming film 'Bedhadak' is presented by Karan Johar and helmed by Shashank Khaitan.

The film, which also marks the debut of actors Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada, is touted as a love triangle in the rom-com space. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)