Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 (ANI): 'Shark Tank' judge Ashneer Grover, who is currently in Paris, bumped into Arjun and Malaika. The couple is also holidaying in the French capital, celebrating Arjun's birthday.

Ashneer took to Instagram to share pictures of his chance meeting with the duo. Dressed casually in denim and a sweater, Ashneer posed for pictures standing right in the middle. Arjun gave sharp looks in a black blazer - a navy blue T-shirt outfit while Malaika looked radiant in a neon green dress.

Ashneer wrote a sweet message for the couple in French. He wrote, "Rendez-vous avec Birthday Boy @arjunkapoor and gorgeous @malaikaaroraofficial in Paris, Tres gentil et tres jolie!"

'Tres gentil et tres jolie' translates to 'they are very kind and sweet' in English.

Ashneer then shared another photo with Arjun and wrote, "@arjunkapoor is a true Kapoor - dashing, charming and super funny ! Happy birthday dude!!"

In the comment, Arjun jokingly replied saying, "Bhai kya kar raha hai tu ??? Photo post karli aur wish bhi kar diya yeh to doglapan nahi achi baat hai... thanks fr the wishes my man..."

Earlier in the day, Malaika shared a series of photos from Arjun's birthday brunch.

Ashneer, on the other hand, has been posting pictures with his wife Madhuri Jain Grover as they explore places in the French nation. Earlier Ashneer took a jibe at Indian tourists travelling abroad as he posted a photo with his wife in France. He wrote, "Baat baat pe London, Geneva Paris pahuch jaate hai ! Yahaan ki bhi baatein karo - Dilli, Faridabad, Noida, Gurgaon !!"

Ashneer Grover gained a lot of popularity during his stint as a judge on Sony TV's 'Shark Tank India'. Based on the popular concept of the show of the same name - Shark Tank USA, 'Shark Tank India' launched its first season in December last year. The first season was a huge success and the show has been renewed for season two.

Apart from Ashneer, the first season was judged by Shaadi.com Founder Anupam Mittal, Boat Co-founder and CMO Aman Gupta, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Executive Director Namita Thapar, Lenskart Founder & CEO Peyush Bansal, Sugar cosmetics Co-founder and CEO Vineeta Singh and MamaEarth Co-founder Ghazal Alagh. The show was hosted by Ranvijay Singha. (ANI)

