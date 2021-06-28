Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, on Monday, shared how to make a workout session exciting.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa posted a video of her doing cardio by adding a touch of Bhangra to it.

"A different kind of #MondayMotivation today: Platform Side-To-Side Shuffle...Cardio Is not boring, you need to be exploring. An extreme lower-body-focussed high-intensity Interval Training Drill, which conditions the heart and lungs as well," she wrote.

"Burns more calories in less time. Making it fun by adding Bhangra Arms; and yes, adding 'arms' will burn more calories," she added.

Shilpa also explained how to do the particular exercise.

"Try performing 3 to 4 rounds of 1 minute each. Rest for 1 minute after every round. Increasing the platform height will increase the intensity. If you are a beginner, start with 30 seconds per round on a 4" or 6" platform," she added.

Her 'Bhangra Arms' workout brought a smile to netizens' faces.

"Balle balle khich ke shava shava," former cricketer Harbhajan Singh commented.

"Hahahahah," Shilpa's sister and actor Shamita Shetty commented.

The video clip also features Shilpa's husband Raj Kundra, who is Punjabi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa will be next seen in 'Hungama 2', which also stars Paresh Rawal and Meezaan Jaaferi. She is also a part of 'Nikamma'. She is currently judging the dance reality TV show 'Super Dance Chapter 4'. (ANI)

