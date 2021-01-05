Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5 (ANI): As Bollywood star Deepika Padukone rang in her 35th birthday on Tuesday, actor Hrithik Roshan penned down heart-warming wish.

The 'War' star took to Twitter and penned down the sweet birthday wish for the 'Om Shanti Om' star.

"Happy Birthday my dear @deepikapadukone! Keep shining and dazzling the world like only you do. Best wishes, always."

With the post hitting the micro-blogging site, it garnered more than 12 thousand likes.

Scores of fans of the proclaimed 'queen of hearts', chimed into the comments section as they extended birthday wishes.

Earlier in the day, scores of Bollywood stars including Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif among many others extended birthday greetings to the star, the legion of Padukone's admirers has taken it to the micro-blogging sites, Twitter and Instagram, to pour in their profound love for her. (ANI)

