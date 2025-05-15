Washington [US], May 15 (ANI): 'Shogun' star Cosmo Jarvis will star as Soviet leader Joseph Stalin in the biopic 'Young Stalin'.

Georgian-French helmer Gela Babluani has signed on to direct the period thriller that is being financed by Len Blavatnik's Access Entertainment, reported Variety.

Also Read | 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' Movie Review: Tom Cruise Delivers Thrills Despite Bloated Runtime, Critics Give Their Verdict!.

Based on Simon Sebag Montefiore's famous classic, 'Young Stalin' follows the Soviet strongman from his early days as a bank-robbing bandit in pre-revolutionary Russia. Babluani and Sebag Montefiore wrote the screenplay for the film, which is also supported by AI Film and Monte Rosso Prods.

Set against the backdrop of Imperial Russia's criminal underworld and revolutionary ferment, the film explores the making of the bloody dictator who would reshape the 20th century through terror, war and ideology -- and the largest bank heist in Russian history, according to the logline, reported Variety.

Also Read | ‘Regret Posting That’: Kangana Ranaut Deletes Post on US President Donald Trump on JP Nadda’s Request.

Director Gela Babluani said, "I've always been drawn to stories that live in the shadows, and there's no shadow longer than Stalin's. This isn't a portrait of power -- it's a descent into the fire that forged it. With Cosmo, we have a lead actor who understands danger, charm and the fractures of identity."

"Stalin's early life as a bank robber is an extraordinary and largely unknown story, driven by revolutionary zeal and characterised by violence, betrayal and lust for power," Cohen added.

Jarvis' upcoming projects include Guy Ritchie's next film, "Wife & Dog," and he recently starred in A24's Iraq War thriller "Warfar," reported Variety. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)