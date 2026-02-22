Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 22 (ANI): Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday questioned the arrest and imprisonment of Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru in the Sabarimala gold theft case on Sunday.

Speaking to mediapersons here Chennithala said, "It's a shock to the entire Kerala community. Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru is the representative of Lord Ayyappa. Without any evidence, how can they arrest him and put him in jail for 41 days?"

The senior Congress leader also alleged that the Chief Minister's office is involved in the case.

He said, "There is suspicion that the Chief Minister's office is involved in this kind of activity in this case. It is very unfortunate."

Accused in the Sabarimala gold theft case, Rajeevaru walked out of the Poojappura Central Prison on Wednesday after securing bail from the Kollam Vigilance Court.

Rajeevaru was released after completing 41 days in judicial remand. The court granted him bail in cases alleging misappropriation of gold from the temple's Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) sculptures and the Kattilappaali (door frame).

On January 9, Rajeevaru, the Chief priest (Tantri) of Sabarimala, was arrested by the Crime Branch. He was questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), the Kerala police said.

The arrest was made after multiple charges, including criminal breach of trust, forgery, criminal conspiracy, and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, were levelled against him.

According to the arrest notice issued under Section 48 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the case pertains to alleged irregularities in the removal and handling of gold-plated copper panels and ornamental structures fixed on the sanctum sanctorum door of the Sabarimala temple.

The controversy centres on alleged irregularities in the gold plating work carried out at the Sabarimala temple. The issue stems from a 1998 donation of 30.3 kilograms of gold and 1,900 kilograms of copper by industrialist Vijay Mallya, intended for the cladding of the sanctum sanctorum and the wooden carvings of the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple. (ANI)

