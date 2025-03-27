Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 (ANI): Marking World Theatre Day on Thursday, ace filmmaker Shoojit Sircar recalled his days in Delhi when he worked with an amateur group in Delhi.

Sircar took to Instagram and shared a black and white photograph, reminiscing about the time when he was actively honing his skills by performing with a theatre group.

Also Read | 'Was Not Given Food, Water': Neha Kakkar Addresses Melbourne Concert Controversy, Reveals She and Her Team Performed for Free After Organisers 'Ran Away' (View Post).

"Throwback to my theatre days in Delhi! Sharing this photo from my time with 'Act One', the group that shaped me into the person I am today. I'm forever grateful to my Act One friends and our mentor, the legendary N K Sharma (Panditji)Thank you, Parthiv, for sharing this pic. Wishing all my fellow thespians a very Happy World Theatre Day!#WorldTheatreDay #TheatreLife #ActOne," he captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DHspG-zNQ79/?hl=en

Also Read | Kunal Kamra-Eknath Shinde Row: Non-Cognisable Offence Registered Against Stand-Up Comedian After Complaint Filed at Wagle Police Station in Thane.

Shoojit Sircar is best known for making films like Vicky Donor, Piku, October and Gulabo Sitabo. He recently collaborated with Abhishek Bachchan and came up with 'I want to talk', which explores themes of resilience, human connection, and the emotional journey of a father striving to rebuild his fractured relationship with his daughter.

The film follows the life of Arjun Sen, a talkative Bengali man who has lived the "American Dream."Arjun's life takes a dramatic turn when he learns he has just 100 days to live. This news forces him to confront his mortality, prompting a deep reflection on his life choices.His quest for reconciliation with his estranged seven-year-old daughter becomes the core of the story, marking an emotional and transformative journey filled with hope, redemption, and poignant father-daughter moments. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)