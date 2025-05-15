New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Singer Shreya Ghoshal on Thursday announced the new date of her Mumbai concert, days after she pushed the show scheduled for May 10 amid India-Pakistan military confrontation.

India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure early on May 7 following which Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.

The hostilities ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions following talks between the Directors General of Military Operations of both sides on May 10.

Ghoshal's concert, which was part of the All Hearts Tour, will now be held on May 24.

"Mumbai!! New date alert: Thank you for your love, patience and understanding.

"As promised, we are coming back stronger and here to heal All Hearts with love and music. See you in just a few days," she captioned the poster of the show on Instagram, announcing May 24 as the new date.

In a previous post, the award-winning singer said she was postponing the show "due to the current events unfolding in our beloved country".

