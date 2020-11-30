Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 (ANI): To beat the Monday blues, actor Siddharth Malhotra treated fans to a selfie in a clean-shaven-intense look, with a quirky caption.

The 'Student Of The Year' star took to Instagram and shared a picture bearing a clean shaved look. In the snap, Malhotra is seen posing in a blurry black drop as he poses for the lens while looking off the camera. In the photograph, the 'Ek Villain' star looks dapper while flaunting his lightly curled hair and sporting a yellow crew neck T-shirt.

To go with the capture, Malhotra gave an equally intriguing caption to the snap. He noted, "Yellow yellow dirty fellow (With a grinning face emoji)" and added "#Mondayblues."

With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, more than 61 thousand fans hit like in 25 minutes of being posted, and many left red heart emojis in the comments section.

On the work front, the 'Marjaavaan' star has started shooting for his next title 'Shershaah,' in which Malhotra will be essaying the role of an Indian Army Officer.

'Shershaah' is based on the life of ParamVeer Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra, an officer of the Indian Army, who fought in the Kargil War in June 1999. The movie is being directed by Vishnuvardhan and co-produced by Karan Johar. It also stars Kiara Avani and Pawan Chopra in pivotal roles. (ANI)

