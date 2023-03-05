The newlyweds of the B-town are indulging in some PDA (Public display of affection) like any other newly-married couple. Kiara Advani shared some gorgeous pictures of herself before her performance at the opening ceremony of the Women's Premier League (WPL) inaugural season at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. Sidharth Malhotra–Kiara Advani Wedding: Karan Johar Jets Off to Jaisalmer for ‘Sid Kiara Ki Shaadi’ (Watch Video).

The Jug Jug Jeeyo actor was dressed in a hot pink bodycon dress for the occasion. She accentuated her look with some glittery eye makeup. Kiara captioned her post, "Tonight I'm feeling pink." Taking a cue from her words, Sidharth Malhotra wrote, "colour me pink." This playing of words between the husband and wife caught the attention of the netizens and they were impressed. Video of Sidharth Malhotra Hugging Wifey Kiara Advani Onstage at an Event Is Winning the Internet – WATCH.

Kiara performed to the tunes of hit songs like 'Kya Baat Hai', 'Bijli', 'Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag' at the Women's Premier League opening ceremony. After a hush-hush dating phase, Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. A few days ago, Sidharth and Kiara appeared together at an awards show in Mumbai. The duo took home trophy for outstanding performance in their films. While Kiara was awarded the Star of the Year for her performances in Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Govinda Naam Mera, Sidharth bagged the Best Actor award for his role in Shershaah.

Kiara Advani's Instagram Post Hubby Sid Commented on!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

During her acceptance speech, Kiara thanked the team of her films and also gave a shoutout to her husband Sidharth. Soon after Kiara finished her speech, Sidharth walked on stage and gave Kiara a tight hug. Sidharth also made sure to thank Kiara while accepting his award."Saving the best for last. My talented co-actor was so convincing in her role that I ended up marrying her. And she is right here. I am so happy and proud to call her my wife today - Kiara," Sidharth said.

