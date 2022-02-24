Mumbai, Feb 24 (PTI) Actor Silambarasan is set to host the reality series "Bigg Boss Ultimate" from this Sunday after veteran star Kamal Haasan announced his exit from the show.

Last week, Haasan said he exited the show owing to scheduling conflicts with his forthcoming film "Vikram".

Also Read | Pachinko Trailer: 5 Moments From Lee Min-Ho, Youn Yuh-jung and Minha Kim’s AppleTV+ Series That Impressed Us.

Silambarasan, who will host the remaining episodes of "Bigg Boss Ultimate" on Disney+ Hotstar, on Thursday said he is "extremely delighted" to be part of the show.

"I have been an avid follower of all the Bigg Boss Tamil seasons, and I am excited to engage with the audience and the contestants in person. Audiences are appreciating new kinds of content lately and this is a great opportunity for me to explore my talent outside the cinema and acting.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Sonu Sood Urges Government to Safely Bring Back Indian Students From Ukraine.

"Kamal Haasan sir has left a thumping impression on the show and there are large shoes to fill, I will do my best to keep the viewers entertained with a fresh perspective," the actor, known for Tamil films like "Dum" and "Maanaadu", said in a statement.

Disney+ Hotstar launched "Bigg Boss Ultimate", the first-ever OTT exclusive season of the popular reality show "Bigg Boss Tamil" on January 30.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)