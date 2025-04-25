Washington [US], April 25 (ANI): American gymnast Simone Biles shared that Jonathan Owens, whom she married in 2023, made one error in judgment on the day of their wedding.

Jonathan Owens is a professional football safety for the Chicago Bears of the National Football League (NFL).

"For the wedding day, he actually didn't show me his tux or his groomsmen," said Simon, according to E! News.

"I wasn't allowed to see until I walked down the aisle, same as him, " she added during an event.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate courthouse ceremony in Texas before having a larger traditional celebration in Cabo, Mexico, one month later, agreed to keep their final looks a surprise. However, the gymnast noted that Jonathan took some liberties with one pre-determined condition, according to E! News.

"They weren't wearing the correct colours I told him to," Simone shared, adding, "But it worked out. It looked beautiful," as per the outlet.

Biles insisted that her fans shouldn't criticise the NFL player for the minor mishap.

"Don't flame my husband, please!" Simone shared, adding, "It's not that he didn't listen to me on the wedding day for the outfit. I know y'all love to blame him, but it was a good choice."

At the 2025 Met Gala, Simone shared that the pair hope to coordinate their "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style"-themed looks.

"We're using two totally different designers," she said of their outfits for the May 5 fashion event. "So, that will be interesting to see how it comes together. We're trying to be still cohesive and still on brand with the theme of the night, but I'm really excited about it," according to E! News. (ANI)

