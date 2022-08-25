Los Angeles, Aug 25 (PTI) "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings" star Simu Liu is set to play the villain in Netflix's "Atlas", a sci-fi thriller movie headlined by Jennifer Lopez.

According to entertainment outlet Deadline, "This Is Us" star Sterling K Brown and "The Great" actor Abraham Popoola will play key roles in the upcoming film.

The movie follows Atlas (Lopez), a woman fighting for humanity in a future where an AI (artificial intelligence) soldier has determined the only way to end war is to end humanity. To outthink this rogue AI, Atlas must work with the one thing she fears most -- another AI.

Brad Peyton of "Rampage" fame will direct "Atlas", penned by screenwriter Aron Eli Coleite, who worked off an original script by Leo Sardarian.

Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell will produce for Safehouse Pictures along with Peyton and Jeff Fierson for ASAP Entertainment as well as Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina joining Lopez to back the project through Nuyorican Productions.

The movie falls under the first-look deal Lopez signed last year with Netflix.

