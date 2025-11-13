Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 (ANI): Singer Armaan Malik, who was scheduled to perform in Delhi on November 15, has now postponed the concert.

"Delhi, I regret to inform you that my concert on November 15th has been postponed due to recent events.I promise to share more updates soon...," he posted on Instagram.

Organisers took the decision in the wake of the fatal blast in Delhi.

Armaan shared a note that read, "As a mark of respect and in light of the unfortunate incident that occurred in Delhi, the Aiiidon Malik Uve in Delhi show Scheduled for November 15th, 2025 at Nexus Select Citywalk stands postponed.This decision has been taken with the safety and well-being of all attendees, artists and crew. We will share the new date and further details soon.Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families, and we urge everyone to stay safe and take all necessary precautions All existing tickets purchased on BookMyShow will remain valid for the rescheduled date."

Earlier, actor Piyush Mishra shared that he has cancelled his upcoming Gurugram show in the light of Delhi blast.

The event was originally scheduled for November 15.

On Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram to make the announcement. In the post, he shared that the decision was made out of respect for the victims and to prioritise safety in the current situation."Our Gurugram show on November 15 has been cancelled for now, following the unfortunate incident at Red Fort, Delhi. We stand with the city in this difficult time and will announce a new date once safety protocols permit. iNk'laab jiNdaabaad jy hind," his post read.

At least 12 people have been killed and several others were injured in the terror attack involving a car blast near Delhi's Red Fort on the evening of November 10. (ANI)

