Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

Actress Sonam Khan is all praises for veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, who, according to her, is a talent that "still remains unmatched". She took to her official Instagram handle and uploaded a chunk from the sad version of the track "Oye Oye" from the 1989 release Tridev. ‘I Stand Firmly With Diljit’: Actor Naseeruddin Shah Comes Out in Support of Punjabi Singer-Actor Diljit Dosanjh Amid ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ Controversy.

Sonam, who has worked with Naseeruddin in not one, not two, but three movies, including Chor Pe Mor (1990) and Vishwatma (1992), called him one of the humblest actors she had the opportunity to ever work with. Sonam wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Do you remember the sad version of #oyeoye… With the ever so versatile @naseeruddin49 sahaab with who I had the privilege to work with in 3 movies…#tridev #chorpemor #vishwatmamovie1992 One of the humblest actor I have ever worked with. A talent which still remains unmatched (Star, white heart and dove emojis) (sic)."

Sonam Khan Reminisces About Working With Naseeruddin Shah, Calls Him an Unmatched Talent

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Khan (@sonamkhan_72)

All nostalgic after taking a trip down memory lane, one of the netizens commented, "My all time favorite song dear Sonam Mam. What a special Melody, Touching lyrics and the way you and Sir acted. Golden years of the Hindi Cinema (sic)." Another one penned, "This was a heart touching sad song.@sonamkhan_72 You have been a paragon of beauty in Hindi cinema." The third comment read, "Naseer Saab is a legend. .he is a great actor ,intelligent and logical person...You worked with him ...you must have learnt a lot from him @sonamkhan_72 ji". ‘Gustaakh Ishq’ Trailer Out: Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Poetic Love Story Unfolds in Manish Malhotra’s Debut Production (Watch Video).

A cybercitizen shared, "Awww one off my fave songs from the movie fantastic movie like I always say and beautiful song @sonamkhan_72 you look so beautiful." Along with Naseeruddin and Sonam, Tridev also stars Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, Sangeeta Bijlani, Anupam Kher, and Amrish Puri in key roles. A commercial and critical success, the drama was later remade in Telugu with the name Nakshatra Poratam.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Sonam Khan). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 13, 2025 08:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).