Washington, DC [US], October 4 (ANI): Paula Abdul is set to be honoured with the Legacy Award for her distinguished contributions to the art and craft of choreography at the 15th World Choreography Awards, reported Variety.

The ceremony is set to take place on November 17.

The organisers have released the list of nominees ahead of its ceremony at the Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles.

The choreographers and teams behind 'Wicked' (Christopher Scott), 'Better Man' (Ashley Wallen), 'Emilia Perez' (Damien Jalet), Dua Lipa's 'Illusion' video (Charm La'Donna), Childish Gambino's 'Little Foot Big Foot' video (Shay Latukolan), the 'Wonderful World of Disney Holiday Spectacular' (Tessandra Chavez), the Grammy's 'Fantasia' performance (Fatima Robinson), the Oscar's 'I'm Just Ken' performance (Mandy Moore) and 'Beyonce Bowl' (Tyrik J. Patterson, Charm La'Donna, Christopher Grant, Parris Goebel) are among this year's nominees, reported Variety.

An Emmy and Grammy award-winning singer, dancer, choreographer and actress, Abdul has showcased her choreography talents both in front of and behind the camera over an illustrious career.

The actress is best known for her dance-pop discography and for serving as one of the inaugural judges on 'American Idol.'

According to Variety, the actress-dancer began her career as a cheerleader for the Los Angeles Lakers and later became the lead choreographer for the Laker Girls.

She also has choreography credits on several films, including 'Coming To America,' 'Jerry Maguire', and 'American Beauty', and has served as a judge on 'The X Factor,' 'Live to Dance,' 'So You Think You Can Dance', and 'The Masked Dancer. '

The ceremony will take place at the Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles and will feature live performances from Asadi & Xye, Monika Felice Smith and JA Collective.

See the full list of nominees below:

Commercials

Sergio Reis - Calvin KleinTanisha Scott - WalmartDenna Thomsen - SiriusXMShay Latukolan- GAP x JungleTyrik J. Patterson, Associate Marie Spieldenne - On Running

Television Reality/Variety Show

Nastya Yurasova- "Allegiant Of Dance"Derek Hough - "Dancing with the Stars," "Beautiful Things"Paris Cavanagh - "America's Got Talent," "Brent Street," "The Search"Mark Ballas & Derek Hough - "Dancing with the Stars," "Libratango"Paris Cavanagh - "America's Got Talent," "Brent Street," "You Should See Me in a Crown"

Digital Content

Derrick Schradwer - "Musica"Nina McNeely - "De Profvndis"Ahsley Wallen - "Dubai Tourism"Monika Felice Smith - "We Rise"Nina McNeely - "She Dreamt Alone"

Television Episodic

Nastya Yurasova - "Life On Call"Brooke Lipton - "Palm Royale"Cris Judd - "Bob Hearts Abishola"Kyle Hamagami - "Emily In Paris"Shannon Lewis - "Saturday Night Live," "Gladiator 2 The Musical"

Television Award Show/Special

Jay Revell - "Worlds 2024"Mandy Moore - Academy Awards, "I'm Just Ken"Tessandra Chavez - "Wonderful World of Disney Holiday Spectacular"Fatima Robinson, Associate, Ria Rivera - Grammy Awards, "Fantasia"Tyrik J. Patterson, Charm La'Donna, Christopher Grant, Parris Goebel, Associates, Taya Lee and Candice Savage - "Beyonce Bowl"

Digital Content Independent

Ja Collective - "Robot Research"Robbie Blue - "F**k To The Beat"Lombard Twins - "Fuga y Misterio"Sergio Reis - "Somebody That I Used To Know"Erica Klein - "Last Night I Heard Everything In Slow Motion"

Music Video

Charm La'Donna - Dua Lipa, "Illusion"Zoi Tatopoulos - FKA twigs, "Eusexua"Shay Latukolan - Jungle, "Let's Go Back"Keone Madrid - NCT Dream, "When I'm With You"Shay Latukolan - Childish Gambino, "Little Foot Big Foot"

Motion Picture

Damien Jalet - "Emilia Perez"Ashley Wallen - "Descendants: The Rise of Red"Keone Madrid & Mariel Madrid - "Space & Time"Ashley Wallen, Associate, Jenny Griffin - "Better Man"Christopher Scott, Associates, Will Loftis, Emilio Dosal, Comfort Fedoke, Leah Hill - "Wicked" (ANI)

