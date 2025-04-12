New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): 'Maan Meri Jaan' fame singer King is all set to perform live before the match of Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium on Sunday evening.

The update was shared on the official Instagram handle of IPL 2025.

DC is on a roll and would be aiming to make it five wins in five and stay at the top of the points table against five-time champions MI, who have just won one of their five matches and sit at eighth spot in the points tally.

The match will be DC's first at Arun Jaitley Stadium, their primary home venue.

Speaking ahead of the game in the pre-match presser, Ashutosh said, as quoted by a DC press release, "I do not think too much. I keep things simple. It is just about watching the ball and hitting the ball. That is all; that is my belief."

On skipper Axar Patel's captaincy, Ashutosh said, "Axar Patel's captaincy is very good. He is leading the team really well, and all the youngsters are very comfortable within the set-up, so we are able to talk to each other freely."

Ashutosh also said that the atmosphere within the team is very good. "It is my first year in Delhi. I was very excited to play for DC before the season, and the way we are playing, it has been amazing. We will continue playing the same way we have been, and it is great to be in Delhi and excited to play at home in front of our home crowd," he added. (ANI)

