Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 (ANI): The iconic Royal Opera House in Mumbai on Saturday hosted the Dastaan-e-Akhtari event to celebrate the legendary Begum Akhtar's iconic legacy in Indian music ahead of her birthday on October 7.

The evening featured Yatindra Mishra--poet, author, and cultural historian--who shared rare anecdotes and intimate reflections from Begum Akhtar's personal and artistic journey.

Adding a soulful dimension to the storytelling, the renowned classical vocalist Padma Shri Malini Awasthi, along with her ensemble, presented live renditions of Begum Akhtar's timeless repertoire, bringing her music alive for contemporary audiences.

Before the start of the show, Malini Awasthi paid tribute to the singer Begum Akhtar for her immortal presence in the world of music.

Speaking to ANI, Awasthi said, "The artists like Begum Akhtar are those who step into the heart of listeners. They have no age. The 18-year-old boy listens to her songs today as it was enjoyed in the past. We will remember her with Ghazal and Thumris."

Author Yatindra Mishra expressed his excitement for the event, saying, "Her voice was the sound of longing and grace, an era that still breathes through her melodies. I look forward to sharing memories inherited through my family's association with her," as quoted in a press note.

Blending storytelling and live performance, the event took the audience on a journey through Begum Akhtar's life, music, and enduring cultural legacy.

Conceptualised and produced by Excurators, and presented in collaboration with Baarish and Sonchiraiya, Dastaan-e-Akhtari is envisioned as more than a performance--it is a cultural celebration, reviving the tehzeeb and artistry that Begum Akhtar embodied. (ANI)

