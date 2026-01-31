New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has announced the resumption of NEET PG Round 3 counselling with a revised schedule, giving eligible candidates the opportunity to participate and exercise their choices.

The counselling process has been reopened, with new registrations and additional seats.

According to the official tweet by DGHS, "NEET PG Round 3 Counselling has resumed with facility for new registrations and additional seats added -- providing more opportunities for eligible candidates. Candidates are advised to participate and exercise their choices accordingly." Pls visit the MCC website for details"

According to the official notice, fresh registration and payment will be open from January 30 to January 31. Registration will close at 2:00 PM, while the payment window will remain open until 5:00 PM on January 31.

The choice filling process will begin on January 31 and continue until February 2, closing at 11:55 AM. The choice locking facility will be activated from 8:00 PM on February 1.

The seat allotment process will take place between February 2 and February 3, with the results scheduled to be declared on February 3.

Candidates who are allotted seats will be required to report to their respective colleges between February 4 and February 11, as per the MCC guidelines.

All NEET-PG candidates are MBBS-qualified doctors who have completed their degrees and internships. NEET-PG serves as a ranking mechanism to facilitate transparent seat allocation through centralised counselling.

Earlier, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBE) had issued a notification on 13 January regarding the revised qualifying cutoff for the 2025-26 NEET-PG admissions.

According to the top official, the decision was taken from a "national perspective," stating, "We need to understand problems holistically from a national perspective."The official source further explained, "All students have cleared state university degree exams and internships. NEET PG is a competitive entrance test to built up merit list. since the seats are much lower than those of aspirant students. Here we are not changing scores of the students, and the biggest reason for negative scores is due to the structure ofthe examination with negative marking for wrong answers."

"In a significant move to address the large number of vacant postgraduate medical seats across the country, the qualifying percentiles for NEET-PG 2025 admissions were revised by the National Medical Commission (NMC). This decision follows the completion of Round-2 counselling, where over 18,000 PG seats remained unfilled in government and private medical colleges," sources said.

"The revision aims to ensure optimal utilisation of available seats. Leaving a large number of seats vacant undermines national efforts to improve healthcare delivery and results in the loss of valuable educational resources," sources further added. (ANI)

