Gurugram [Haryana], January 31 (ANI): An entertaining night of kabaddi unfolded at the Haryana Sports University, Rai, as Panipat Panthers delivered a commanding win over Gurugram Gurus, while Rohtak Royals handed Hisar Heroes their first defeat of the season in a double-header on Day 6 of the Kabaddi Champions League (KCL), according to a release.

The evening began with Panipat Panthers asserting complete control against Gurugram Gurus, cruising to a comprehensive 42-27 victory. After an early exchange, the Panthers found rhythm through their raiders Narender Kandola and Meetu Sharma, while the defensive trio of Ankit Jaglan, Deepanshu Khatri, and Ashish Narwal kept the Gurus under constant pressure.

Also Read | Yuzvendra Chahal Drops a Comment on Viral AI ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 3’ Posters Featuring Dhanashree Verma, RJ Mahvash, Shefali Bagga Alongside the Cricketer.

Panipat forced multiple all-outs, including a crucial one early in the second half that opened up a nine-point cushion. Meetu Sharma was in sublime touch, consistently breaching the Gurugram defence to complete a Super 10, while Ankit Jaglan anchored the backline with a High 5, ensuring the Panthers stayed firmly in command. Despite flashes from Neeraj Narwal, Gurugram Gurus were unable to break their winless run.

Match 11 - Panipat Panthers vs Gurugram GurusBest Raider: Meetu Sharma (Panipat Panthers)Best Defender: Ankit Jaglan (Panipat Panthers)

Also Read | UAE vs Ireland Free Live Cricket Streaming Online in India, 2nd T20I 2026.

The second match saw Rohtak Royals produce a clinical all-round performance to defeat Hisar Heroes 40-28, handing the previously unbeaten side their first loss of the campaign. Hisar began brightly with early tackles, but Rohtak quickly wrestled back momentum through a disciplined defensive display led by Sandeep Narwal, who completed a High 5 and repeatedly shut down Ashu Malik.

The Royals capitalised on their defensive dominance to inflict two all-outs, opening up a decisive lead by halftime. In the raiding department, Vijay Malik stood out with a Super Raid and consistent scoring, well supported by Naveen and Ankit Rana, as Rohtak steadily pulled away in the second half to seal a convincing win.

The double-header not only reshaped the league standings but also underlined the depth of talent on display, with both matches highlighting the balance between aggressive raiding and organised defence.

Match 12 - Hisar Heroes vs Rohtak RoyalsBest Raider: Vijay Malik (Rohtak Royals)Best Defender: Sandeep Narwal (Rohtak Royals)

With momentum building and teams beginning to find their identity, the league phase continues to promise high-intensity clashes and breakthrough performances in the days ahead. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)