Washington DC [US], August 29 (ANI): Singer Mario announced that he and his girlfriend, Esmeralda Rios, are expecting their first baby together.

"It's a whole universe in there!" Mario captioned the photo on his Instagram Stories, which sees him placing his hand on Esmeralda's baby bump. "I can't wait," E! News reported.

Also Read | Spanish Actress Veronica Echegui of 'Love You to Death' and 'Kathmandu Lullaby' Fame Dies at 42 of Cancer; PM Pedro Sanchez, Actors Antonio Banderas, Sam Claflin Express Grief - Know About Her Life.

"BDAY VIBES #virgoseason," he wrote on the photo dump, adding a video of him, "Thank you God! WE LOCKED IN."

Though Mario has been private about his love life, he's offered a brief glimpse into his romance with Esmeralda on social media.

Also Read | Ekta Kapoor Visits Lalbaugcha Raja On account of Ganesh Chaturthi, Video Gives Glimpse Into On-Ground Management (See Post).

"We don't just go everywhere, but it was one of them ones," he explained during his appearance on The Morning Hustle last November. "I had to take her. I wasn't going to pop up over there, I'm bringing my girl. When you're in a relationship, I feel like if you respect your partner, you gotta move in a way that shows respect because everything's connected and exposed," E! News reported

He also praised Esmeralda, noting she looked "..beautiful" during their night out.

"She's fire," the Masked Singer alum continued. "I think celebrating love is beautiful."

Though he didn't give a hint if they were interested in starting a family at the time, Mario has been candid about taking his time in expanding his legacy.

"I don't take having kids lightly," he noted in his August 2023 interview, adding, "Everybody I know [has] kids. Some of my friends [that are] younger have kids, some of my friends [that are] older have kids, and it comes with a lot of pros and cons. I also grew up without a father. So, I want to do it right when I do it," E! News reported. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)