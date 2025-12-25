Patna (Bihar) [India], December 24 (ANI): Singer Udit Narayan met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna today.

Taking to his X handle, Bihar CM shared photos with Udit Narayan, describing it as a "courtesy call".

In the photos, Nitish Kumar is seen facilitating the singer by draping a shawl around his shoulders.

Nitish Kumar, last month, reviewed the work of the Cabinet Secretariat Department and the Vigilance Department at 'Sankalp' located at 1 Anne Marg and issued necessary instructions to the officials.

During the review, Additional Chief Secretary of the Cabinet Secretariat and Vigilance Department, Arvind Kumar Chaudhary, provided updated and detailed information on the department's work through a presentation.

Kumar urged both departments to carry out their work efficiently and expeditiously, in line with the government's priorities. According to the statement, the Chief Minister said that the Vigilance Department is playing an effective, sensitive, and dynamic role in eliminating corruption in the state."Our aim is to make the state corruption-free by pursuing a zero-tolerance policy while pursuing development with justice.

He said that the government schemes should be implemented with good governance and transparency so that the common people can get direct and quick benefits from them," he said.

NDA returned to power with a sweeping victory in the recent Bihar assembly polls. (ANI)

