Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 (ANI): 'Sinners' is all set to be re-released in Imax theatres for Halloween.

The R-rated box office smash, directed by Ryan Coogler and starring Michael B. Jordan, will be back in select locations for one week starting on October 30, as per Variety.

This marks the second IMAX re-release of Sinners, which returned to the country's largest and most advanced screens in May after its original theatrical run was shortened to accommodate Marvel's Thunderbolts.

"This limited engagement offers audiences the chance to experience one of the most original and emotionally resonant films to ever reach the big screen in the way Coogler originally envisioned: presented in premium format on Imax 70MM and Imax screens," Warner Bros. wrote in a press release.

"The re-release reunites audiences with a story that spoke volumes when it first premiered -- both for its ambitious visual storytelling and for the passion and artistry of its stellar cast and crew."

'Sinners' premiered in April with a USD 48 million domestic opening, the biggest launch for an original film since Jordan Peele's "Us," which debuted to USD 71 million in 2019, as per Variety.

Michael B. Jordan plays identical twins Smoke and Stack in "Sinners," which takes place in the 1930s as the brothers return home to the South and open a juke joint... only for vampires to descend on the small town. (ANI)

