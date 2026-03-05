Kolkata, March 05: Are you wondering where and how to check the Nagaland State Lotteries Dear Star Thursday weekly lottery result today, March 05? If yes, you’re in the right place. The Nagaland State Lotteries Dear Star Thursday weekly lottery today is being announced from Kohima, and lottery enthusiasts across the country are eagerly waiting for the official results. Players can check the Dear Star Thursday lottery result today, winning numbers, and prize details through authorised lottery portals and live result updates as soon as they are declared.

The Dear Star Thursday weekly lottery is one of the most popular lottery draws conducted by the Nagaland State Lotteries. The draw takes place every Thursday, and today’s lucky winner stands a chance to bag the first prize of INR 1 crore, making it one of the most rewarding weekly lotteries in India. Apart from the bumper first prize, several other attractive cash prizes are also announced for different ticket series and numbers. Shillong Teer Result Today, March 05, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Dear Star Thursday Lottery Live Streaming

Lottery players can watch the live telecast of today’s lottery draw and follow real-time updates as the winning numbers are revealed. Once announced, winners are advised to carefully match their ticket numbers with the official result list and preserve their tickets safely for prize claim procedures.

It is important to note that lotteries are legal in 13 states in India, including Nagaland, where the Dear Star Thursday weekly lottery is officially conducted under state regulations. Players should always purchase tickets from authorised sellers and rely only on verified sources for result updates. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Dream Wednesday Lottery Result of March 4 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Stay tuned for the Nagaland State Lotteries Dear Star Thursday weekly lottery result today, complete winning numbers, and prize breakdown of today’s lucky draw.

