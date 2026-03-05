Burari (New Delhi) [India] March 5,(ANI): A joyous Holi festival turned tragic in Delhi's Burari area when a dispute between two groups escalated into a deadly stabbing, resulting in the death of a young man named Nepal and leaving another critically injured.

The incident occurred amid Holi celebrations on Wednesday.

Also Read | Who Will Replace Nitish Kumar? List of Top Contenders for Bihar CM Post.

The man was taken to the hospital, but seeing his condition deteriorating, doctors referred him to Lok Nayak J Prakash (LNJP) Hospital.

Police arrested one of the attackers, and the search for others continues. Burari, a densely populated residential area in North Delhi, has seen rising petty crimes.

Also Read | Gold and Silver Prices Surge As Middle East Conflict Escalates; Check Latest Rates.

Meanwhile, in another incident in the national capital, a charred body of a girl was discovered and handed over to police following a massive fire in the Rithala slum clusters, Delhi Fire Services reported.

The blaze, which broke out around 4:15 AM near Rithala Metro Station, gutted over 50 shanties, marking the second fatal fire in the area within four months.

A rapid response from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), with 15 fire tenders rushed to the scene to contain the flames.Officials confirmed that the fire was brought under control after some time of intense firefighting efforts.

The incident occurred in the densely populated jhuggi (slum) area, often called Bengali Basti, located between the metro station and Delhi Jal Board premises.

DFS officials stated that the cause of the fire is under investigation. This marks the second major fire in Rithala slums within four months, highlighting persistent safety hazards in Delhi's informal settlements. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)