Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 (ANI): Bollywood's newest action star Tiger Shroff shared a picture of his father Jackie Shroff and penned a heartfelt message to mark the occasion of Father's Day.

The 'Heropanti' actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a jaw-dropping picture of Jackie Shroff where he can be seen wearing casual outfits with a pair of sunglasses and a watch. He can be seen flaunting his chiselled biceps.

Also Read | Tiger Shroff Flaunts His Amazing Volleyball Skills in Recent Video – WATCH.

He captioned the post by writing a heartfelt message that read, "Happy Fathers day to the best dad ever so lucky to have you and your genetics."

As soon as she shared the post, Bollywood celebrities showered love on Jackie in the comments sections.

Also Read | LIFF 2022: UK and Europe's Largest South Asian Film Festival To Have a Strong Female Line-Up of Indian Actors and Filmmakers.

Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped a smiling face with heart eyes while Anil Kapoor wrote, "The best dad and best friend too."

Arjun Rampal praised Jackie for his chiselled physique, he wrote, "Kya baat hain Jackie Da ripped."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger has wrapped up the shoot of his new film 'Ganpath'. After an arduous schedule in Ladakh, the actor will now begin preparations for his next film, titled 'Rambo', followed by 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Akshay Kumar. 'Ganpath' will be hit the theatres on December 23, 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)