Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI): Actor Sonakshi Sinha is known to be extremely expressive of her love for her friends. She posted an adorable group photo on her social media handle, on Friday which featured actors like Saqib Saleem and Huma Qureshi among others.

The 'Dabangg' actor took to her Instagram handle to post the group picture, which also had 'Notebook' actor Zaheer Iqbal and stylish Mohit Rai among others. She took to the caption and wrote a heartwarming message, which read, "ALL my favorites in one frame!!!! This picture is GOLD #friendslikefamily #lafamilia #myfriendsarebetterthanyours".

Huma, Zaheer, Saqib and actors Kubbra Sait and Jimmy Shergill were amongst those who commented on the photo.

Sonakshi will be next seen in the film, 'Double XL' with Huma and Zaheer. She also has 'Kakuda' in her pipeline. (ANI)

