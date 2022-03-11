Pixar’s Turning Red is one of the most heartwarming films that have been released this year. Featuring a teenage girl that turns into a red panda when she gets too excited, the movie is a great coming of age story that really embraces some topics head on. It’s unapologetic in its portrayal of showcasing puberty and it was so refreshing to see a movie not holding back topics that usually used to be considered controversial. Turning Red Movie Review: Domee Shi Delivers Pixar's Most Vibrant and Innovative Coming-of-Age Story Yet! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Turning Red features an ending that really wraps up everything very nicely and does a great job at developing our characters. By the end of the movie, it does really feel like these characters have grown a lot and that’s exceptionally well done over here. So with that being said, here is the ending of Turning Red explained. Turning Red: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's Pixar Film to Stream on Hotstar Disney+ From March 11, 2022! (Watch Video).

The Ending

After Ming arrives at the Skydome in her panda form, she immediately starts tearing down the stadium. The place starts getting evacuated and Mei turns into the panda too and starts battling her mom. The Lee family finally arrives at the stadium and asks Mei to get her mother into the circle so that they can begin the ritual.

As Ming and Mei argue while fighting, Mei lets out one final blow on to her mother that incapacitates her. This causes Ming to fall, but just right outside of the circle. The Lee family also lets out their curses and help Mei to get Ming into the circle.

The ritual finally begins and they end up in the celestial plane. All the members of the Lee family then again start leaving their Panda forms behind, including Ming, but Mei stays behind. Ming urges her to walk through, but Mei refuses telling her that is who she is and likes herself better that way. Ming understands and finally realises that her daughter has grown up.

At the end of the movie we see that the family temple has become a tourist attraction as Mei greets everyone in her panda form, and even Ming has a better relationship with Mei now.

The movie ends with Mei walking off with her friends as her and Ming share a look at each other.

What Does This Mean For Mei?

With Mei being constantly a studious person and having to constantly live under the standards of perfection set by parents, the ending is really poignant. It’s important in exploring who Mei is as a person and this really brings it home with the message of how everything is executed.

Mei is worried about going out with her friends because she has studies to do, she can’t enjoy the small things in her life. Throughout the movie we see her unlock more of her personality, and we can really see where she ends up at the climax of the film.

She is finally free, and doesn’t have to live under the shackles of being perfect every second. She can let herself be loose and enjoy life. It really is great to see how much her character develops by the end and is a high point of the movie.

Even her relationship with her mom is explored in such a good way, as Ming finally lets Mei be free. She is more understanding of Mei and how she feels.

Turning Red is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar right now.

