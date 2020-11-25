New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Actor Sonakshi Sinha who has been enjoying a vacation in the Maldives on Wednesday treated her fans to a mesmerising picture of the sunset.

The 'Dabangg,' actor took to Instagram to share the picture of her seated by the sea and enjoying the sunset's picturesque view.

Also Read | Diego Maradona Passes Away: Abhishek Bachchan, Anurag Kashyap, Nimrat Kaur Condole the Loss of the Football Legend.

The 33-year-old actor is seen wearing a neon green coloured dress, which she paired up with matching flip-flops.

"Would you believe me if I said this picture had no filter? Sunset cruise at the resort," she wrote in the caption.

Also Read | Suhana Khan Demands Your Attention As She Posts a Refreshing Picture of Herself Dressed in a White Skirt!.

The 'Rowdy Rathore,' actor has been sharing pictures from her Maldives trip. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)