Mumbai, Jun 6 (PTI) Actor Sonali Bendre Behl and writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap on Sunday marked Cancer Survivors Day, saying their battle with the disease only helped them emerge stronger.

Cancer Survivors Day recognises efforts of those who have overcome cancer and to bring hope to those currently fighting it.

Bendre Behl, a popular actor of 1990s films like "Sarfarosh" and "Duplicate", was diagnosed with "high grade" cancer and underwent an almost five-month long treatment in New York in 2018.

The 46-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted a before- and after- picture of her treatment.

"How time flies... Today when I look back, I see strength, I see weakness but most importantly I see the will to not let the C word define how my life will be after it.

"You create the life you choose. The journey is what you make of it... so remember to take #OneDayAtATime and to #SwitchOnTheSunshine #CancerSurvivorsDay," Bendre Behl wrote.

Kashyap, a writer and producer, was diagnosed with "stage 0" breast cancer and underwent a mastectomy procedure in 2018.

The 38-year-old shared an Instagram Story and said cancer scars symbolise strength.

"Never be ashamed of a scar. It simply means you were stronger than whatever tried to hurt you. Everyone has scars, whether you see them or not. Wear yours with pride," her caption read.

