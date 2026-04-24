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Politics INDIA CEC Gyanesh Kumar Removal: 73 Opposition MPs File New Motion in Rajya Sabha Amid Electoral Roll Row A coalition of opposition parties submitted a fresh notice in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, seeking a motion for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. According to parliamentary sources, the notice bears the signatures of 73 Members of Parliament, surpassing the statutory requirement of 50 signatures needed to initiate such a process in the Upper House.

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A coalition of opposition parties submitted a fresh notice in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, seeking a motion for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. According to parliamentary sources, the notice bears the signatures of 73 Members of Parliament, surpassing the statutory requirement of 50 signatures needed to initiate such a process in the Upper House. This latest move follows the rejection of a similar notice earlier this month by Rajya Sabha Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan, which opposition leaders characterized as a setback to legislative oversight.

The fresh notice reportedly includes additional allegations alongside previous charges of "partisan conduct" and "deliberate abuse of power." Central to the opposition's grievance is the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in states currently facing elections, including West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. Opposition leaders, led by the Trinamool Congress (TMC), have alleged that the revision process was handled in a manner that favored the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Election Commission has consistently denied these claims, maintaining that its processes are transparent and strictly follow constitutional mandates. Lok Sabha Speaker Rejects Opposition Notice Seeking Impeachment of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Under Article 324(5) of the Constitution, the Chief Election Commissioner can only be removed from office in a manner similar to a judge of the Supreme Court-on the grounds of "proved misbehaviour or incapacity." The process is governed by the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968, which grants the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha the authority to either admit or refuse the motion after evaluating the evidence provided. If admitted, a three-member judicial committee would be formed to investigate the charges. ‘Chunav Ka Parv, Matdaata Ka Garv’: CEC Gyanesh Kumar Hails Record Voter Turnout in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry Elections as a ‘Historic Testimony’ for Global Democracy.

Opposition Parties Move Second Motion to Oust CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Opposition parties submit fresh notice signed by 73 MPs in Rajya Sabha seeking motion for removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Sources. pic.twitter.com/iV9DyvMAAy — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 24, 2026

Political tensions have remained high following the first phase of polling in West Bengal on Thursday. Opposition spokesperson Derek O'Brien had indicated earlier this week that a "comprehensive" notice was being drafted to address what the bloc describes as an "erosion of institutional independence." The government has yet to issue a formal response to the new filing, though senior ministers have previously dismissed the opposition’s efforts as a "tactic to pressure constitutional bodies" during active election cycles.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 03:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).