New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Friday remanded the court reader in Judicial custody. He was arrested in a bribery case on Thursday. A lawyer filed a complaint against the reader. The CBI arrested the reader Sanjeev while accepting the bribe of Rs 20000.

Special Judge (CBI) Atul Krishna Agrawal remanded the accsued Sanjeev in judicial custody after the CBI prayed for judicial custody.

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During the hearing, the investigation officer informed the court that Sanjeev demanded the bribe from the Complainant in a bail matter listed on April 23.

Acting on the information, the CBI verified it. The accused called the complainant in the court with a bribe before the hearing of the bail matter. Thereafter, he was arrested by the trapping team, the investigation officer informed the court.

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He also said that there is a conversation and its transcription, and the amount of the bribe has been recovered.

It is stated that Sanjeev is a court reader at a Fast Track court at Tis Hazari court.

During the hearing, the special judge asked, "Is there any involvement of the concerned judge?"

The investigation officer submitted that the judge is not involved in this matter.

The court said that I have an eye on this matter. Investigate the matter properly and apprise the court of the investigation.

Sanjeev was arrested by the CBI on April 23 from the Tis Hazari court after receiving the Complaint. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)