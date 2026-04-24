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News INDIA ‘Be Happy, No Alimony Asked’: Supreme Court Grants Divorce, Orders Man To Pay INR 50 Lakh Despite Wife Not Seeking It In a striking courtroom exchange, the Supreme Court of India dismissed a husband’s plea to block a divorce, while directing him to pay INR 50 lakh as permanent alimony to his wife, despite her not seeking it.

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In a striking courtroom exchange, the Supreme Court of India dismissed a husband’s plea to block a divorce, while directing him to pay INR 50 lakh as permanent alimony to his wife, despite her not seeking it.

During the hearing of a matrimonial dispute, the husband told the bench, “I don’t want a divorce.” The court quickly noted that the divorce petition had been filed by the wife on grounds of cruelty and desertion. The bench further observed, “False charge of adultery, you could not prove, that itself is ground for divorce.” 'Relationship of Wife and Husband Is Based on Trust and Respect': Jharkhand High Court Grants Divorce to Woman, Cites 'Character Assassination' by Husband.

When informed that the wife was not seeking alimony, the court remarked, “You should be happy. Are you a software engineer?” The husband replied, “Now I am a freelancer.” The bench responded sharply, “Everyone becomes unemployed after divorce proceedings are filed. Wife says she has resigned, husband will say he has given up his job… now you have become freelancer.”

On being asked whether he had proven adultery, the husband admitted, “No.” The wife then informed the court, “I have solemnised a second marriage after divorce was granted by trial court and upheld by high court.” Husband’s Duty To Maintain Wife Continues After Death: Allahabad High Court.

As the husband attempted to continue, saying, “Please hear me for a moment,” the bench intervened and ordered, “Pay INR 50 lakhs.” When the husband protested that “that is not even her demand,” the court replied, “No, we are saying that.”

The husband’s final submission seeking mediation on child custody was cut short, with the bench concluding the matter, stating, “Dismissed.”

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bar and Bench), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 03:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).