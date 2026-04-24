New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): India and United States held constructive and forward-looking discussions on the proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) during a recent visit of an Indian delegation to Washington DC from April 20 to April 23, 2026, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said on Friday.

The ministry stated that the meetings were conducted in a positive and constructive spirit, with both sides engaging in meaningful discussions across a wide range of areas. These included market access, non-tariff measures, technical barriers to trade, customs and trade facilitation, investment promotion, economic security alignment, and digital trade.

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According to the statement, the discussions enabled progress on several key matters, and both sides agreed to remain engaged to maintain the momentum as negotiations move forward.

Ministry stated, "The meetings were conducted in a constructive and positive spirit with meaningful and forward-looking discussions enabling progress on key matters. Both sides agreed to remain engaged to maintain this momentum as they move forward".

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The visit follows a Joint Statement issued by India and the United States on February 7, 2026, in which both countries agreed on a framework for an Interim Agreement aimed at reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade. The framework also reaffirmed their commitment to advancing negotiations for a broader Bilateral Trade Agreement.

As part of this process, the Indian delegation visited Washington D.C. for in-person meetings with their U.S. counterparts to finalise the details of the Interim Agreement and take forward discussions under the broader BTA framework.

India and the United States had earlier announced on February 7 that they had reached a framework for the Interim Agreement, which is expected to include additional market access commitments and support the development of more resilient supply chains between the two countries.

The broader Bilateral Trade Agreement negotiations were launched by US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13, 2025.

The ministry noted that the proposed Interim Agreement is expected to mark a significant milestone in India-US economic relations, reflecting a shared commitment to balanced and reciprocal trade based on mutual interests and concrete outcomes.

Both countries reiterated their intent to continue discussions and work towards finalising the agreement, signalling continued progress in strengthening bilateral trade ties. (ANI)

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