Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI): As Bollywood star Salman Khan rang in his 55th birthday on Sunday, his 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' co-star Sonam Kapoor Ahuja penned an adorable wish to mark the day.

The 'Aisha' star hopped on to Instagram Story and penned an adorably sweet wish for the 'Maine Pyaar Kyu Kiya' actor. By sharing a candid picture from the promotion of the family drama, Sonam extended birthday wishes to the megastar.

"Your swagger always beats us. Happy Happy birthday, Salman. Wishing you nothing but lots of happiness and love. Big hug!," wrote Sonam along with an all-smiles picture of the duo.

Earlier in the day, scores of Bollywood celebrities including Madhuri Dixit, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shilpa Shetty and Ayushmann Khurrana among many others wished him on social media.

Salman Khan was one of the first celebrities to resume work during the pandemic. He is currently busy hosting Bigg Boss season 14, which started in October this year. (ANI)

