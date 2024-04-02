Washington [US], April 2 (ANI): Disney has announced the release date for its highly anticipated Korean political drama, 'Uncle Samsik,' marking the television debut of Korean actor Song Kang-ho.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series is set to premiere with a five-episode launch on May 15, exclusively on Disney internationally and on Hulu in the US. Following the premiere, the 16-part series will continue to unfold with two episodes per week until a three-part season finale on June 19.

Also Read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu Opens Up About Her Action Scenes in Citadel-Honey Bunny.

Directed by veteran Korean filmmaker Shin Yeon-shick, known for his works such as 'The Russian Novel' and 'Cobweb,' 'Uncle Samsik' is set in 1960s Korea.

The storyline revolves around Kim San, played by Byun Yohan, an idealistic individual determined to revolutionize his country's fate by ushering in an era of industrial prosperity akin to America's affluence. However, his journey is intertwined with the enigmatic figure of Pak Doochill, portrayed by Song, who operates as a clandestine operative willing to employ any means necessary to achieve their shared objectives, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Also Read | Crew Actress Kriti Sanon Has the Prettiest Collection of Earrings, Check Out Pics.

'Uncle Samsik' promises to captivate audiences with its intriguing narrative and stellar performances, marking a compelling entry into the realm of political drama.

As anticipation mounts for its debut, fans eagerly await to witness Song Kang-ho's transition from the silver screen to the small screen. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)