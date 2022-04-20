New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): On the occasion of their 36th wedding anniversary, veteran actor Soni Razdan posted a special note for her husband Mahesh Bhatt, on social media.

Razdan, 65, posted two pictures featuring herself with Bhatt, on her official Instagram handle. The first photo is an unseen throwback picture of the couple, while the second appears to be taken in recent days.

Sharing the pictures, the 'Yours Truly' actor wrote, "Age cannot wither her nor custom stale her infinite variety. This quote about Cleopatra could well apply to our marriage as well. Happy Anniversary old chap. Cheers to many more fun times ahead."

Soni Razdan and veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt got married on April 20, 1986. The couple shares two daughters Shaheen and Alia.

Alia Bhatt recently tied the knot with actor Ranbir Kapoor in an intimate wedding ceremony at the latter's Bandra abode Vastu.

For the unversed, Mahesh Bhatt is also a father to actor-director Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt, who he shares with his ex-wife Kiran Bhatt. (ANI)

