Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): The buzz around Anupam Kher's upcoming directorial 'Tanvi The Great' has climbed a notch higher after the actor announced a strong line-up of singers who have boarded the musical journey of the movie.

'Tanvi The Great' is Anupam Kher's second directorial after 'Om Jai Jagadish' in 2002. Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravani will be composing the music of the film.

In the latest announcement, the actor announced that singers Shaan, Sonu Nigam, Vishal Mishra, Raj Pandits, Ramya Behara and Nayana Nair have joined the team.

Along with them, Shagun Sodhi and Gomathi Iyer will be making their singing debut with the movie.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor-director also announced that the film also consists of an English track sung by a Los Angeles-based singer, Shannon and Dirty Grim.

While sharing his photos with each musician, Anupam wrote, "ANNOUNCEMENT: Proud to announce the BRILLIANT singers of TANVI THE GREAT! I spent almost a year with the Great #MMKeeravani sir and recorded all the songs of the film before we even started shooting for the film. With the magic of #Keeravani sir we have the most melodious music for #TanviTheGreat."

The actor further announced the ensemble list of singers.

"And our singers are a great mix of legends and new comers. #SonuNigam and #Shaan are personal friends apart from being great legendary singers. #VishalMishra is a sensational singer! I have heard #RajPandits soulful singing since he was a child! Ramya and Nayana are on the rise in the music world. Shagun and Gomathi will be making their debut with #TanviTheGreat!! Amazing voices with an amazing future!" wrote actor Kher

He also announced that MM Keeravani will be singing some songs along with composing the music of the film.

"There is an English track sung by Los Angeles based Very talented Shannon and Dirty Grim! There is a special singer Ms. Kumudwathi Aparajitha! Album also includes a soulful song by Keeravani sir himself! My heart and soul - both are singing! Waiting for the world to listen to these unbelievable voices! Jai Ho!" added Kher.

'Tanvi The Great' also stars 'Game of Thrones' actor Iain Glen and will feature sound design by Resul Pookutty, the Academy Award-winning sound designer known for Slumdog Millionaire. (ANI)

